Fire On Hunt Club Crescent
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 15th, 2023, 7:45am
Five people have been displaced after a fire on Hunt Club Crescent.
It broke out around 2:00am in the 4700 block and took about an hour to bring under control.
Damage is set at $175,000.
The cause is undetermined and there were no injuries.
