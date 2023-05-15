SunnyNow
Fire On Hunt Club Crescent

Monday May 15th, 2023, 7:45am

SONY DSC

Five people have been displaced after a fire on Hunt Club Crescent.

It broke out around 2:00am in the 4700 block and took about an hour to bring under control.

Damage is set at $175,000.

The cause is undetermined and there were no injuries.

