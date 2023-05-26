ClearNow
Fire On Glengarry

Thursday May 25th, 2023, 9:12pm

Windsor Police have taken over the investigation of a fire in downtown Windsor Thursday afternoon.

It broke out around 4:30pm in the 300 Block of Glengarry.

There were no injuries.

