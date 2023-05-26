Fire On Glengarry
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 25th, 2023, 9:12pm
Windsor Police have taken over the investigation of a fire in downtown Windsor Thursday afternoon.
It broke out around 4:30pm in the 300 Block of Glengarry.
There were no injuries.
