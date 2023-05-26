ClearNow
Fire At The Walker Road U-Haul

Thursday May 25th, 2023, 9:31pm

A fire at the Walker Road U-Haul is under investigation.

It broke out around 8:30pm and took fire crews about 30 minutes to bring under control.

Fire crews are conducting ventilation and overhaul.

