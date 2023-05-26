Fire At The Walker Road U-Haul
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 25th, 2023, 9:31pm
A fire at the Walker Road U-Haul is under investigation.
It broke out around 8:30pm and took fire crews about 30 minutes to bring under control.
Fire crews are conducting ventilation and overhaul.
