Entertainment Announced For The 2023 LaSalle Strawberry Festival

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival has announced this year’s entertainment headliners, including Higgi Country Music and LaSalle’s Autumn Kings.

“In 2015, Autumn Kings made their debut at this very festival,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche. “We are proud of their success and feel fortunate to welcome them back to their hometown stage!” They play a mixture of rock and pop music and have been flooded with support from fans across Canada and abroad since releasing their self-titled album, Autumn Kings, in 2015.

Higgi Country Music is a local professional country music act that will have people up and dancing in no time! In addition to many original songs, they are known to perform popular hits from artists like Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Johnny Cash, and more!

Also joining the lineup this year are Carson Janik, the iFlip Trampoline Show, Rock of Ages, Stereobabe, Dria James Band, the Mojo Wailers and more.

The 35th annual festival takes place from Thursday, June 8th to Sunday, June 11th, 2023, at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.