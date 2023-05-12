Enter The 2023 LaSalle Strawberry Festival Parade

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival is now accepting entries for the 2023 Parade which will take place on Saturday, June 10th starting at 10:00am.

The route is 1.5 KM, starting at Turkey Creek Bridge on Front Road and ending at Sacred Heart Drive.

Applications are currently open and will be accepted until May 31st. Visit the Strawberry Festival website to apply online.