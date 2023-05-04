EMS Chief Bruce Krauter Announces Plan To Retire Next Year



EMS Chief Bruce Krauter announced his plans to retire on February 29th, 2024 Wednesday evening.

Krauter, who has led the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services for ten years, said he made the announcement now to provide ample time for the recruitment of a new chief and a smooth leadership transition.

“My career has been rich and rewarding, and I have decided that I can now move on to the next chapter,” said Krauter, who has been a paramedic for 42 years. “I have full confidence Essex-Windsor EMS is and will be in good hands and is ready for the next chapter.”

He expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the public, as well as county administrators and council members who have served over the past ten years.

He also thanked Essex-Windsor EMS staff for their “unwavering support, dedication, professionalism and determination,” including “from the support staff, who schedule the paramedics or stocking the ambulances, to the paramedics, who are on the front lines day in and day out, to the administrative staff, who keep the ship afloat and going in the right direction.”

Warden Hilda MacDonald thanked Krauter for always striving to make Essex-Windsor EMS the best it can be, for supporting his loyal staff and for putting the needs of residents ahead of all else.

“Replacing someone with Chief Krauter’s experience, passion, commitment, and drive will be challenging, but in his typical fashion, he is making it as easy as possible for us,” MacDonald said. “Thanks to Chief Krauter and his entire team, Essex-Windsor EMS provides a service that is second to none and always looking to improve. We couldn’t ask more of a chief.”