Downtown Windsor BIA Announces New Board Of Directors

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has a new Board of Directors.

Representing professional services, commercial property owners, retails, bars and nightclubs, hotels/tourism/retail, restaurants (unlicensed), restaurants (licensed) and members at large, the new board members are:

Misty Adams – The Gifting Tree

Renaldo Agostino – Ward 3 Councillor

Jennie Atkins – Continuing Education, University of Windsor

Ron Balla – The Coffee Exchange

Sunny Bhatti – World Space & One S.U.N. Legal Services

Ray Blanchard – The Bitcoin Building

Andrew Corbett – The Bull & Barrel

Olivia Holt – Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits

Chris MacLeod – Distinctive Homes & Real Estate Ltd.

Chris MacLeod has been named Chair, Andrew Corbett has been named Vice Chair, and Jennie Atkins has been named Treasurer.

“We are excited to welcome our new board members and look forward to their contributions as we continue to grow and innovate in the core,” says executive director Debi Croucher.

The term ends on November 14th, 2026, or until their successors are appointed.