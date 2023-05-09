Downtown Windsor BIA Announces New Board Of Directors
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 9th, 2023, 7:33am
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has a new Board of Directors.
Representing professional services, commercial property owners, retails, bars and nightclubs, hotels/tourism/retail, restaurants (unlicensed), restaurants (licensed) and members at large, the new board members are:
- Misty Adams – The Gifting Tree
- Renaldo Agostino – Ward 3 Councillor
- Jennie Atkins – Continuing Education, University of Windsor
- Ron Balla – The Coffee Exchange
- Sunny Bhatti – World Space & One S.U.N. Legal Services
- Ray Blanchard – The Bitcoin Building
- Andrew Corbett – The Bull & Barrel
- Olivia Holt – Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits
- Chris MacLeod – Distinctive Homes & Real Estate Ltd.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Chris MacLeod has been named Chair, Andrew Corbett has been named Vice Chair, and Jennie Atkins has been named Treasurer.
“We are excited to welcome our new board members and look forward to their contributions as we continue to grow and innovate in the core,” says executive director Debi Croucher.
The term ends on November 14th, 2026, or until their successors are appointed.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook