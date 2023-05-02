Downtown Mission Looking To Fence Their Property

The Downtown Mission is issuing a Request for Quotes to build a safety fence around the perimeter of its 875 Ouellette Avenue facility.

The Mission says this is a direct result of a recent Town Hall meeting hosted by Ward 3 City Councillor Renaldo Agostino and attended by neighbourhood residents.

“What we heard from our neighbours is that they support the work of the Downtown Mission, but they are experiencing a reduction in vibrancy of their neighbourhood. We understand their concerns and believe this fence is the first step in improving the quality of life for the families living near the Mission while keeping our Guests safe,” said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director.

The Downtown Mission, working in collaboration with community partners, is fundraising for this project and will be reaching out to donors, foundations, businesses and the labour community for donations to complete this upgrade to the property. Gifts-in-kind for materials, project management or other related services are welcome.

Qualified partners interested in quoting on the project can request the official RFQ by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-973-5573 and leaving their contact information to receive the RFQ with all relevant information.

Those who wish to support this project with a gift can designate a donation through their website here.