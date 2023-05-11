Dog Park Construction Begins At Oakwood Park Behind The Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex

Phase one of the two-phase construction of a new dog park at Oakwood Park directly behind the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex is set to get underway next week.

Phase one will see construction crews work on drainage improvements, asphalt trails, and concrete pads, followed by grass restoration. The work is expected to take approximately four weeks for construction and two weeks for restoration, with completion expected by end of June.

The dog park will really take shape in the second phase when fencing is installed in the fall. Fall installation is needed to allow for proper grass growth over the summer months. The new dog park is expected to be open to the public by year’s end.