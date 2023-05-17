Crews Battling House Fire In Bridgeview

Windsor firefighters are battling a house fire in the Bridgeview area.

Crews responded to the 1200 block of Askin Avenue around 2:20pm to find fire and smoke coming from a house.

House fire -1200 block Askin between Girardot and Pelletier completely closed, please avoid the area. #YQGTraffic -02072 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 17, 2023

Police have nearby streets closed off to traffic.

There is no word, yet on the cause of the fire, or if there are any injuries.