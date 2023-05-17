SunnyNow
11 °C
51 °F
SunnyWed
14 °C
57 °F		SunnyThu
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
22 °C
72 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Crews Battling House Fire In Bridgeview

Wednesday May 17th, 2023, 2:41pm

Fires
0
0
0

Windsor firefighters are battling a house fire in the Bridgeview area.

Crews responded to the 1200 block of Askin Avenue around 2:20pm to find fire and smoke coming from a house.

Police have nearby streets closed off to traffic.

There is no word, yet on the cause of the fire, or if there are any injuries.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message