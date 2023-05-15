Construction Halted On $5 Billion LG & Stellantis Battery Plant

The future is unknown for the $5 Billion LG & Stellantis Battery Plant.

On Monday, Stellantis announced that construction was halted, claiming that the federal government still needs to meet its financial commitment to the company.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk said that despite the work stoppage, the plant would be built in Windsor. “Our federal government continues to be at the table with record investment, and we will get it done,” he said.

Unifor urged all sides to get the deal done.

“It’s outrageous that tens of thousands of jobs are in jeopardy due to a failure to come to terms on government investment,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “The situation is as serious as it gets. This needs to be resolved immediately to preserve workers’ livelihoods and construction of the EV plant can resume.”

The plant was announced with much fan fair in March 2022, and construction started in the summer of 2022. It was expected to open in 2024.