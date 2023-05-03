NEWS >
City’s New Greenhouse Ready to Host Annual Plant Sale Saturday

Wednesday May 3rd, 2023, 6:56pm

City News
The City of Windsor’s Parks Department is once again ready to host their Annual Paul Martin Garden Perennial Plant Sale.

It takes place on Saturday, May 6th, from 8:00am to 2:00pm at the greenhouse complex at Jackson Park, 2449 McDougall Street, the new home of the City’s horticulture team.

Volunteers from Parks and Recreation will be on hand, offering more than 100 different types of perennials, grasses, vegetables, herbs, shrubs and trees for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will continue to fund the Paul Martin Garden at Willistead Park.

For a full list of available plants and more details on the sale, visit the plant sale web page or contact 311.

