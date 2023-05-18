City Splash Pads Open Friday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 18th, 2023, 1:30pm
Just in time for the long weekend, eleven of the City of Windsor’s splash pads will open on Friday.
You can beat the heat at the following locations:
- AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, washrooms open during splash pad open times
- Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available
- Ford City Splash Pad in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available
- Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available
- Fontainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue
- Fred Thomas Park at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East
- Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available
- Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad in Mic Mac Park, 1125 Prince Road washrooms available
- Mic Mac Splash Pad at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available
- Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available
- Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue
All splash pads are open 8:00am to 8:00pm and are free of charge.
