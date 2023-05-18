City Splash Pads Open Friday

Just in time for the long weekend, eleven of the City of Windsor’s splash pads will open on Friday.

You can beat the heat at the following locations:

AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, washrooms open during splash pad open times

Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available

Ford City Splash Pad in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available

Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available

Fontainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue

Fred Thomas Park at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East

Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available

Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad in Mic Mac Park, 1125 Prince Road washrooms available

Mic Mac Splash Pad at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available

Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available

Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue

All splash pads are open 8:00am to 8:00pm and are free of charge.