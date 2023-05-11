City Launches Survey On Future Of Curling At Roseland

The City of Windsor and the Roseland Golf and Curling Club Board of Directors are looking for public input on the future of curling as part of an ongoing review of the overall facility.

A community survey was conducted in 2021 that focused mainly on golf and the clubhouse, and the next step in the Roseland review is to move forward with a new survey specific to curling.

The survey will be available online until May 25th, 2023.

There will also be a public information centre at Roseland on May 18th, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.