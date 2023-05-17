Circle K ‘Fuel Day’ Back On Thursday With 10 Cents Off Per Litre Of Fuel

Heading into this May long weekend, Circle K is offering 10 cents off per litre of fuel at more than 370 Circle K locations in Ontario on Thursday, May 18th, 2023.

“The May long weekend marks the start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers,” said Mélissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Alimentation Couche-Tard. “It’s the perfect time to show our appreciation and help make life a little easier every day with our ‘Fuel Day’ happening throughout Ontario.”

During Fuel Day from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Circle K customers will also receive a limited supply of coupon books with additional deals on fuel and car washes available in-store that can be used until the end of August 2023 in Ontario.

Participating Circle K-operated fuel locations can be found here.