Caesars Windsor Hosting Job Fair For Food & Beverage Positions

Caesars Windsor is hosting a Job Fair for the following Food & Beverage Part-time and Casual positions:

Bartender

Servers

Banquet Bartender

Banquet Server

Bar Porter

You must be Smart Serve certified (note: as Smart Serve now has a five-year expiry, certification must be valid for a minimum of three months from the date of hire), have a Grade 12 diploma or equivalent, must be over the age of 19 and available to work all shifts.

The job fair takes place on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm in the Augustus Ballroom. Enter the casino through the MacDougall Street entrance (across from Valet) and take the escalator up to the Augustus Hotel lobby. Follow the signage to Augustus Ballroom (take the escalator up one more level). Complimentary parking is available in the Parking Garage, entry via Glengarry Avenue.

Interested applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume.