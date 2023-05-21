Cabana Entrance To St. Clair Campus Closing For Construction

The intersection of Geraedts Drive and Cabana Road will be closed starting Monday for construction related to the Cabana Road widening project.

The work includes straightening the road for better traffic flow.

All access to the St. Clair College site will be from the Highway 3 entrance during this time. Access to the SportsPlex will be maintained during this closure, but access to Parking Lot V will not be available as the road will be closed from the north end of the traffic circle to Cabana Road.

The closure is currently estimated to be in effect until the end of June 2023.