Bike To Work Day Is This Friday



The Windsor Bicycling Committee, the City of Windsor Transportation Planning Department and Bike Windsor Essex are hosting a bike-to-work ride on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

You can join the ride at the Bike Kitchen, located at 682 Monmouth Road in Walkerville, where riders will leave from at 7:30am. The guided tour will make its way from Walkerville through the city and end at Jackson Park. The total ride will likely last about 45 minutes.

There will be some light refreshments waiting in the Jackson Park Pavilion (west side of Dougall overpass).