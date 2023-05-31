Assumption Student Earns $100,000 To Study At McGill

An Assumption College Catholic High School student received a Schulich Leadership scholarship valued at $100,000. Kini Chen, who graduates in June, will begin studying physiology and mathematics at McGill University this fall.

She was selected for the scholarship for her outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements and is the first student in Assumption’s history to receive a Schulich Leadership scholarship.

“This scholarship will allow me to explore these two fields of academic study while in university,” she said. “I’m looking forward to learning about all of the various career options associated with these disciplines, and I’m very excited about moving to Montreal and beginning my post-secondary journey.”

Assumption Principal Melissa Cavallin said Schulich Scholarships are presented to the best and brightest that Canada has to offer and that the entire school community is exceptionally proud of Kini.

“Students like Kini are the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded technology innovators,” Cavallin said. “With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extra-curricular, and entrepreneurial ventures. Launching her own start-up is just one option Kini is considering, but whatever she chooses, I’m certain she will have a major impact on the world.”

100 Schulich scholarships are being awarded across Canada this year – 50 engineering scholarships valued at $120,000 each and 50 science, technology or math scholarships valued at $100,000 each.