Amherstburg Search And Rescue Station Open For 2023 Recreational Boating Season

Tuesday May 9th, 2023, 10:29am

Amherstburg
The Canadian Coast Guard’s seasonal lifeboat station in Amherstburg and across the Great Lakes are now open for the 2023 season.

Stations are located in Amherstburg, Cobourg, Goderich, Kingston, Meaford, Port Dover, Port Weller, Thunder Bay, and Tobermory.

These stations are open to November annually.

