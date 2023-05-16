Académie Ste.Cécile International School Holding Open House Wednesday

Académie Ste-Cécile International School is holding an open house on Wednesday featuring former Canada Men’s National Soccer team player and Hall of Famer Stephen Ademolu.

Ademolu, who played for ten years in Europe, might even show some of his world-class moves on Ste. Cécile’s soccer field was built and designed according to FIFA standards.

“This field is pure soccer. It’s unbelievable,” says Ademolu.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Besides the soccer field, the 30-acre school campus also includes an NBA-size court and a “Royal Academy of Dance” studio.

“Ste. Cecile offers the best of both worlds: A diverse range of prep sports programs/world-class dance and music instruction with outstanding academics, all within state-of-the-art facilities,” said Thérèse Gadoury, the founder and Directrice of the school.

You can tour the entire school between 2:30pm and 6:30pm this Wednesday, May 17th. Current students and teachers will also be on hand to share their experiences.