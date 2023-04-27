WindsorEssex Community Foundation Community Entrance To The Cypher Systems Group Greenway Opens

The Town of Essex has a new access point to the Cypher Systems Group Greenway after the opening of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation Community Entrance on Thursday.

“As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we are focusing on what we do best: collaborating with our community partners to create projects that will invest in lasting change, reflect who we are as the people of Windsor and Essex County, value our sense of place and culture, and honour both our local history and our future as it unfolds,” says Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation. “Windsor & Essex county boasts some of the most beautiful natural environments and green spaces, and we are proud to now be a part of the Greenway trail system, providing a much-needed access point for people to get out and experience this amazing resource in our community for years to come!”

Located on County Road 15 in Essex, this newly created community entrance provides parking and trail access for walkers, joggers and cyclists. It can also accommodate horse trailers, opening up this section of the multi-use trail for equestrian users. The new entrance also features a resting area and bike repair station.

The Cypher Systems Group Greenway opened in 2017 and stretches nearly 26 kilometres from the urban centre of Essex to Amherstburg. It intersects with the Chrysler Canada Greenway in nearby McGregor. With the addition of the Rotary (1918) Centennial Hub in 2017, the Greenway Trail system now connects all municipalities in the Windsor-Essex region with safe, off-road trails.

As part of the celebration, students from Essex District Secondary School joined guests in planting 40 trees along the Greenway trail in recognition of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation’s 40th anniversary.