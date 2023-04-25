Windsor Police Looking To Identify Deceased Male

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a male who was found deceased in the downtown area over the weekend.

Police say that just after 11:00am on April 22nd, 2023, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue after a homeowner reported finding an unresponsive male lying on their garage floor. A subsequent examination of the body showed no indications of foul play or trauma that would have resulted in death.

The victim, who carried no personal identification, is believed to be an Asian male, aged approximately between 40 and 50 years old, with a clean-shaven face and black hair roughly 6-8 inches long. He had a distinct tribal dragon tattoo on his upper left arm (see photo).

When his body was discovered, the male was wearing a black t-shirt, a black zip-up sweatshirt, black designer jeans with rips at the knees, and white high-top Converse shoes. He wore a rainbow bracelet with the words “www.va.gov” on it.

Anyone with information about this male’s identity is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.