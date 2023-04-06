Windsor International Film Festival Opens Submissions For The 2023 Festival

Submissions for the 2023 Windsor International Film Festival are officially open.

Every year, the Festival presents an extensive slate of local programming, including feature-length and short films. The 2022 WIFF Local slate included five feature films and 14 short films.

All WIFF Local submissions are reviewed and selected by an independent jury of industry professionals.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“WIFF is created and sustained by members of our community, and it is very important for us to highlight some of the great talent right here in Windsor-Essex,” says Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer of WIFF. “Every year, our audiences fill the theatres to support the local talent presented on screen. We can’t wait to see what our local filmmakers have been working on for 2023.”

You can learn more here.

The Festival is scheduled to run from October 26th to November 5th, 2023.