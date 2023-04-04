Trailways.Ca Launches Service Connecting Toronto And Detroit With Windsor Stop

Trailways.ca announced the addition of a new international service connecting Toronto and Detroit. The route will feature seven days a week service with stops in Chatham, London, and Windsor.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Trailways’ affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service to the communities across Ontario and Michigan,” said Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.ca. “Canadians across Ontario deserve a quality and affordable means of mobility – and we are proud to fill that void.”

Trailways of New York’s new low emission motor coaches will operate the new service, featuring complimentary wi-fi, electrical outlets, on-board restrooms, and seating for persons with disabilities.

“Transit Windsor is excited for Trailways’ entry into the Canadian market and is delighted that inter-city coach service is returning to the Windsor International Transit Terminal,” said Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg. “Trailways’ daily departures to Detroit, as well as points east like London and Toronto will provide enhanced service to Windsor-Essex residents, along with convenient connections to Transit Windsor routes.”

You can learn more on their website.