This Year Will Be The Final Lap For The Heart Breaker Challenge

The Heart Breaker Challenge, an event to raise awareness and funds for the Cardiac, Stroke & Pulmonary Rehab Programs at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, will take its final lap in May after a three-year hiatus.

Since the event began in 2013, over 9,000 participants have taken the challenge to walk, jog or run roughly a 5-7 km muddy course with a number of fun and challenging obstacles throughout, raising nearly $850,000.

The event’s success has allowed the Cardiac Wellness gym to move from a small footprint on the third-floor level of the Casgrain Wing to nearly 10,000 sq. foot space incorporating an open concept design, walking track and more exercise equipment.

“Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare thanks Jason and Heidi Petro and the extended Petro family for their incredible efforts in creating and successfully organizing the Heart Breaker Challenge over these many years,” read a statement.

Registration is now open for the May 27th event. For more information, visit www.heartbreakerchallenge.com.