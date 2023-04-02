Strategic Planning Process Underway In Lakeshore

Lakeshore is working on a new strategic plan.

As part of the process, a Special Meeting of Lakeshore Council was held this past Friday, facilitated by J.P. Gedeon, Chief Executive Officer of Transformative Directions. The planning session was the first step in a three-part strategic planning process.

Friday’s day-long session was designed to assist Council members in defining their vision for the current four-year term of office, as well as long-term strategic goals for the Municipality.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“We are very excited to discuss our vision for this term of Council,” says Mayor Tracey Bailey. “The goals and objectives we set during the strategic planning process will help guide us through the next four years.”

As part of the strategic planning process, Council members presented their priorities for the term of office. The Corporate Leadership Team for the Municipality also presented an overview and analysis of the organization.