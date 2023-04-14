Special Air Quality Statement Issued For Windsor Essex

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for Windsor and Essex County.

They say the statement has been put in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality. Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon in the above regions. Moderate risk Air Quality Health Index values are possible throughout this afternoon with the potential of short-term high risk Air Quality Health Index values for a couple of hours.

They say individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.