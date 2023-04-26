Shorebirds Set To Flock to Hillman Marsh In May

Bird enthusiasts from around the world will be heading to Leamington and Hillman Marsh Conservation Area for the Shorebird Celebration from May 1st to 21st.

The shorebird habitat at Hillman Marsh is unique in North America. The managed wetland cell creates the perfect combination of mudflats to provide nutrition and a resting area for migrating shorebirds. The marsh is managed annually to produce the desired habitat, and water levels are reduced so mud flats appear in preparation for shorebird arrival. The birds are often very close to the shoreline which makes for exceptional viewing, and a large bird blind is open for visitors to photograph and study the birds.

This year, several special hikes will be offered as part of the celebration, with full details available online. Entrance fees are $10.00 per vehicle, or special spring birding passes are available.