ROAD CLOSED ALERT: Lesperance Road VIA Rail Crossing Improvements Start Monday

Get ready for a traffic detour in Tecumseh.

Construction for the Lesperance Road and VIA Rail Crossing Improvements is set to begin April 3rd and extend into the end of May and is expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2023.

Lesperance Road will be closed to traffic from Tecumseh Road to First Street during construction.

The work includes full-depth road reconstruction of the rail approach, relocation of the existing rail signal north of the rail, west of Lesperance Road, to meet minimum design requirements of the Transport Canada Grade Crossing Standards, new sidewalks on both sides of the rail crossing, and water mains.

It also includes a full streetscape and landscaping in the boulevard area north of the right-of-way, west of Lesperance Road. Streetscape works include the implementation of tree plantings, decorative streetlighting, retaining wall/planter and improved pavement surface.