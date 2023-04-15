Police Looking Form Mosque Break-In Suspect

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a break-in at a mosque in the city’s east end.

Police say the suspect entered the mosque through an unlocked entrance at the rear of the building. Once inside, he broke into a locked room and stole numerous hand tools, which he carried in a blue container from the scene.

The suspect is a white male, between 40 and 50 years old, with a thin build and a shaved head. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, a dark-coloured jacket and purple pants with heart patterns on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350, Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.