Police Looking For Robbery Suspect Who Stole A Vehicle And Dragged Its Owner

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a vehicle and dragged its owner as he drove away.

Police say around 2:00pm on April 10th; a suspect stole a red, four-door 2009 Saturn Vue that was left idling in a commercial parking lot in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

When the owner tried to intervene, the suspect struck another vehicle and dragged the victim a short distance. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, officers were called to the 3100 block of Jefferson Blvd. for a gas theft involving the stolen vehicle and suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30-40 years old with a medium build. During the robbery, he wore a black and grey baseball hat, grey sweatshirt, grey jogging pants, and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.