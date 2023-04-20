PHOTOS: St. Clair College Students Bring Heathers To The Stage

The St. Clair College Music Theatre Performance program students have brought the cult classic musical Heathers to the Chrysler Theatre stage.

The show, which takes place over the next two weeks, features students from all three years in the program who look forward to put on a fun show that also touches on more serious points.

“Heathers is a cult classic that continues to resonate with audiences because it’s relatable,” said director and choreographer Melissa Williams via a press release. “Most people feel very alienated and isolated in high school. It is an awkward time where often we are not very kind to each other. The desire to fit in, the desire to be loved, the desire to be accepted, the desire for mercy, these are all themes the play touches on.”

St. Clair’s show has also taken a unique step by double-casting the show, allowing two actors to play lead roles.

The 2010 musical is based on the 1989 film of the same name, dealing with timeless high school issues like bullying and popularity and combining it with other serious themes- this production contains mature language.

“The productions that St. Clair College students put on are on the professional level,” said Kristyn Wiklanski, Artistic Director of the Music Theater Programme via a press release. “The people of Windsor who come see this will have the opportunity to see a lot of young upcoming professionals who are just embarking on their careers.”

Heathers the Musical was a Broadway production that will now be available to audiences in Windsor with talented students putting on a great show.

Performances are running for two weeks at the Chrysler Theater starting Thursday April 20, until Saturday April 29, with evening and matinee options. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and children. Visit the Chrysler Theatre website here for a full list of show times and to purchase tickets.