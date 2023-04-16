PHOTOS: St. Clair College Hosts 30th Alumni Of Distinction Awards

St. Clair College’s 30th Annual Alumni of Distinction awards took place Saturday night, with six graduates of the institution honoured with their great success post-graduation.

The 2023 Alumni of Distinction, as listed on the St. Clair College website, are:

Bob Bellacicco, Reporter, Bell Media/CTV News Windsor, graduated in 1994 from the Business Advertising program. He is being honoured in the category of Business & I.T.

Christine Knights, Owner/Registered Dental Hygienist, Bright Smiles, graduated in 2006 from the Dental Hygiene program. She is being honoured in the category of Nursing/Health Sciences.

Fil Grado, Advance Projects Technical Lead, Stellantis, graduated in 1997 from the Mechanical Engineering Technology program. He is being honoured in the category of Technology / Engineering.

Dan Janisse, Photojournalist, Windsor Star, graduated in 1989 from the Journalism program. He is being honoured in the category of Creative Arts (Media, Art & Design).

Julia Lane, Canadian Award-Winning, Multi-Sport Athlete, graduated in 2022 from the Community Integration through Cooperative Education program. She is being honoured as a Recent Grad.

Cheryl Sprague, Executive Director/Founder, Delta Chi Beta ECE Centres, graduated in 1978 from the Early Childhood Education program. She is being honoured in the category of Community Studies.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Alumni of Distinction Awards night celebrates the winners for the evening while inspiring students and other alumni for the accomplishments done by St. Clair grads. Learn more here.