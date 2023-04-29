NEWS >
CloudyNow
16 °C
61 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
10 °C
50 °F		ShowersMon
9 °C
48 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
10 °C
50 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Masters Of The Brewniverse Competition Returns

Saturday April 29th, 2023, 4:41pm

City News
0
0
0

Masters of the Brewniverse is back at WindsorEats, pairing some friendly competition with some alcoholic beverages for a fun Saturday.

Attendees are able to enjoy various beers during their session. Two awards are given at the Masters of the Brewniverse: People’s Choice and the Master of the Brewniverse which will be decided by a panel of judges.

Learn more about the event, see ticket availability and prices and the beer list on their website here.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message