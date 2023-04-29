PHOTOS: Masters Of The Brewniverse Competition Returns

Masters of the Brewniverse is back at WindsorEats, pairing some friendly competition with some alcoholic beverages for a fun Saturday.

Attendees are able to enjoy various beers during their session. Two awards are given at the Masters of the Brewniverse: People’s Choice and the Master of the Brewniverse which will be decided by a panel of judges.

Learn more about the event, see ticket availability and prices and the beer list on their website here.

