PHOTOS: Mall Filled With Local Flavours For Staycation Expo
Anna Millerman
Friday April 28th, 2023, 6:50pm
The Staycation Expo has returned to the halls of Devonshire Mall, highlighting a wide variety of things for locals to do- locally!
The Staycation Expo encourages Windsorites to adventure in what the area has to offer, from wineries to small businesses. The expo features over 40 exhibitors giving attendees a peek of attractions, tours, craft breweries, summer festivals and much more. Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island also launched their annual Visitors Guide at the kick-off of the event, which can be found at various booths throughout.
Learn more about the event here.
