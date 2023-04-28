PHOTOS: Mall Filled With Local Flavours For Staycation Expo

The Staycation Expo has returned to the halls of Devonshire Mall, highlighting a wide variety of things for locals to do- locally!

The Staycation Expo encourages Windsorites to adventure in what the area has to offer, from wineries to small businesses. The expo features over 40 exhibitors giving attendees a peek of attractions, tours, craft breweries, summer festivals and much more. Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island also launched their annual Visitors Guide at the kick-off of the event, which can be found at various booths throughout.

Learn more about the event here.

