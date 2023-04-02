Partly CloudyNow
PHOTOS: Eighth Annual Spring Craft & Gift Show

Sunday April 2nd, 2023, 12:26pm

Janine’s Jewelry hosted their Eighth Annual Spring Craft & Gift Show at the Fogolar Furlan Club Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Various vendors from food to home goods can be found at the annual craft and gift show, with many hand-made and unique items being available.

The event’s charity in which it is supporting this year is Autism Services Inc; the show is free admission but donations for the charity are accepted. Learn more on their event page here.

 

