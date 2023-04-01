PHOTOS: Eighth Annual FIRST Robotics Competition

FIRST Canada and Windsor-Essex FIRST marked the return of the Windsor Essex Great Lakes Event on Saturday at the University of Windsor.

This year’s event showcased thirty-two high school teams from across Ontario to compete in CHARGED UP, presented by Haas.

The Windsor Essex Great Lakes Event is an annual event hosted in Windsor, Ontario, that showcases the design and engineering skills of dozens of FIRST® Robotics Competition (FRC) teams annually. The event was first brought to Windsor in 2014 due to the growth of the FIRST Robotics community in Windsor-Essex and surrounding regions.

“Windsor-Essex FIRST is thrilled to welcome the return of the Windsor Essex Great Lakes District Event, and to provide a platform for the brightest young minds to showcase their skills in engineering and robotics. With thousands of jobs expected to become available in the next few years, programs and events like these are crucial in building future talent pipelines for our region. These students are exactly the kind of talented individuals that we want to attract, develop, and retain in our community,” said Larry Koscielski, Windsor-Essex FIRST Robotics Chair and Vice President of Process & Technology Development at CenterLine (Windsor) Ltd.