PHOTOS: Earth Day Celebrations At Malden Park

Sunday April 23rd, 2023, 1:33pm

Community Photos
Windsor celebrated Earth Day Sunday morning in to the afternoon at Malden Park.

The event features environmental exhibits; arts and crafts; games; prizes, and live entertainment. Sciensational Snakes is taking part with their really cool critters and a series of performances will take place on the stage. A wide variety of informational and interactive booths are set up along the main path of the park near the park.

More than 30 different organizations are taking part in this event, designed to provide a voice and venue for environmental causes. The event runs to 3pm.

Earth Day Windsor Essex has been celebrated since 1989.

 

