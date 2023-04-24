PHOTOS: Dr. Bruce & Kathryn White Memorial Park Unveiled

St. Clair College has formally transfer stewardship of the Dr. Bruce and Kathryn White Memorial Park, a 12.2-acre property at 3860 Lauzon Road, to the City of Windsor.

The area was formerly the site of the home of the late Dr. Bruce and Kathryn White, before the parcel was donated to St. Clair College in 2011. The college used the land as a training site for horticulture students while investigating options for its long-term use and preservation. Following the transfer of land to the City St. Clair College’s Horticultural Department will continue to attend the site for learning , purposes.

Named Dr. Bruce and Kathryn White Memorial Park, the site includes approximately 7,000 mature trees covering the 12-acre property. These trees consist of approximately 3,000 red oak trees, about 2,000 black walnut trees and around 2,000 white pine trees. The acquisition by the City will guarantee that the site is never developed and will be retained in a naturalized state as natural heritage parkland in perpetuity.

The Dr. Bruce and Kathryn White Memorial Park is located in the Little River Corridor, in close proximity to Little River and within the Little River sub watershed, making this acquisition consistent with the Parks & Outdoor Recreation Master Plan and the Environmental Master Plan’s goal of expanding, enhancing and linking the city’s greenway system.