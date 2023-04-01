PHOTOS: Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Back For The Season

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is back to Pelissier, filling the area with not just great produce, products and items but also a great time.

The market has everything from tomatoes to frozen foods to freshly made coffee, putting smiles on all who choose to attend. Performances, kids activities and special events will take place across the season, which runs this year from April 1 to October 28. The markets will run from 9am to 2pm.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message