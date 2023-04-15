SunnyNow
PHOTOS: CC’s Events 9th Annual Spring Extravaganza

Saturday April 15th, 2023, 1:21pm

CC’s Events brought their 9th Annual Spring Extravaganza to the WFCU Centre this weekend, taking place both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The show features a wide variety of items for sale from home goods to gem stones, taking up 3 rooms in the centre: the sports gym, banquet hall, and leisure hall with over 100 vendors.

Admission to the extravaganza is free, with donations to support local breakfast programs being accepted.

