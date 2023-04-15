PHOTOS: CC’s Events 9th Annual Spring Extravaganza

CC’s Events brought their 9th Annual Spring Extravaganza to the WFCU Centre this weekend, taking place both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The show features a wide variety of items for sale from home goods to gem stones, taking up 3 rooms in the centre: the sports gym, banquet hall, and leisure hall with over 100 vendors.

Admission to the extravaganza is free, with donations to support local breakfast programs being accepted.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message