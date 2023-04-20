NEWS >
Pelee Islander II Drydock Delayed

Thursday April 20th, 2023, 5:53pm

City News
The Pelee Islander II has experienced a two-week delay in the drydock schedule due to an unforeseen technical issue found during the out-of-water inspection.

The MV Pelee Islander will run on an extended timetable from May 5th to 18th, 2023. Pelee Island Transportation Services will work with ferry customers to reschedule those booked on the Pelee Islander II.

While the Pelee Islander II remains in drydock, there will be four trips each day from the mainland of Ontario to Pelee Island provided by a modified ferry schedule using the MV Pelee Islander (smaller vessel).

Sailings to the Port of Sandusky in Ohio will cease under this revised plan. The Sandusky service will resume once the MV Pelee Islander II is back in operation.

