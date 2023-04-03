Open House Planned For Prescribed Burn In Optimist Memorial Park

The City of Windsor is holding an open house about a possible prescribed burn at Optimist Memorial Park.

The open house is planned for April 5th, 2023, at the Chisholm Branch of the Windsor Public Library, where the City Naturalist will provide information and answer questions about a prescribed burn that may occur this Spring.

It would be a first for the Natural Heritage oak woodlot portion of Optimist Memorial Park. The purpose of the burn would be to reintroduce an important component of oak woodland ecology and to consume the leaf litter (fine fuels) that have accumulated.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

It runs from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.