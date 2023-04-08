NOW OPEN: Steve Green Foods Brings Quality Meats To Walkerville

Steve Green Foods, a butcher shop serving up meats sourced small scale in Ontario, is the newest addition to the Walkerville area having opened up a few weeks ago. Their operation is now in full swing selling fresh product to the area – offering “only the best cuts.”

Steve Green, who runs the shop as well as sources the meats, curates local items offered in-store, and prepares many items in the establishment, has been enjoying setting up shop in the area. “I love this location; I’m happy to be back in the neighbourhood,” Green notes, having once been a resident of Walkerville.

“I really feel strongly supported by the community,” Green mentions while standing in his new boutique butcher shop. “Opening the store in Walkerville has been very encouraging. It’s nice having a shop that’s in a walkable neighbourhood

Also, I think it’s nice as a boutique shop to be able to support [other] local businesses,” Green takes note of with various curated items being available for purchase in his store to go along with his product.

“I think it’s important for people to know: it’s small farm local meat, and product focus is nose-to-tail butchery. It’s important for folks to know your farmer, and to know where your product comes from, from how it got there, who’s butchering it and how it’s handled. It’s important to understand the quality of what goes in your body.”

Steve Green Foods offers a wide variety of cuts of meat from beef to boar to seafood. Cured meats, deli items, freshly made sausages, meat pies, fresh and frozen meats, select seasonal veggies, farm fresh eggs and butter are just a handful of things you can spot at this new boutique stop.

Check it out for yourself at 1512 Wyandotte Street East in the rear unit. Learn more about Steve Green Foods on their website here, and keep updated on their Facebook page here.