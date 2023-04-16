NOW OPEN: Boss Bagel Brings New York Style Bagels To Windsor

Boss Bagel Windsor has opened their doors in Via Italia.

The New York style bagels are hand rolled, boiled and baked fresh for patrons to enjoy either on its own, as a sandwich, with a coffee, as a snack or as a meal.

The establishment offers a selection of indoor and outdoor seating to enjoy Boss Bagel’s goods, with bagels made fresh throughout the day.

With many types of bagels being available with various ways to have it prepared, there’s a unique one-of-a-kind, hand-done bagel available for everyone at Boss Bagel. Learn more about them and what is offered on their Facebook page here. Visit them yourselves at 900 Erie Street East.