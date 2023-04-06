New Playgrounds Planned For 2023

Improvements are planned for 18 city playgrounds this year.

For this year, the City has allocated over $21 million through Council toward parks and recreation improvements. This investment includes the replacement of 18 playgrounds with modern, accessible play structures.

Each selected park will be updated with accessible creative play structures and rubber surfacing, enhancing safety and easing maintenance.

Improvements to the following playgrounds will be completed this year, with the playgrounds expected to be opening throughout the summer months: