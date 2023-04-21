New Acting Medical Officer Of Health Named

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has a new Acting Medical Officer Of Health. Dr. Mehdi Aloosh will assume the role effective May 1st.

Dr. Aloosh brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position as a public health and preventive medicine specialist, and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. His academic credentials include completing his training in public health and preventive medicine, as well as family medicine, at McMaster University, and obtaining a Master’s in Epidemiology from McGill University.

Currently serving as a public health physician at Public Health Ontario, Dr. Aloosh provides medical consultation on a broad range of public health issues. He is also a practicing family physician and is involved in research and teaching at McMaster University.

On May 1st, Dr. Aloosh will begin his tenure as Acting MOH from Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, who has provided medical guidance and leadership to the WECHU since October 2021. Dr. Nesathurai will remain with the WECHU after May 1st in a consultative capacity to ensure a seamless transition.

“Dr. Nesathurai stepped in and provided exceptional leadership and guidance to the WECHU for the past 20 months and we sincerely appreciate his hard work in support of the Windsor and Essex County community,” said Board of Health Chair, Fabio Constante. “The Board of Health conducted a thorough search for our new Acting MOH and we are so pleased to have Dr. Aloosh join the WECHU. His knowledge and experience will complement the capable and professional staff with strong leadership and management. With his guidance, the community will continue to receive exceptional public health service.”