Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre Opening Second Location

Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre has secured the former House of Sophrosyne on Chappell Avenue in west Windsor.

Officials say the location is in addition to their location in Forest Glade and is needed due to the unprecedented increase in the number of refugee claimants arriving in our community seeking safety and a fresh start.

Matthew House “Chapel” will provide space to welcome an additional 40 refugees at one time, increasing the agency’s capacity by 50%.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Since opening the doors to our Forest Glade location, we have provided a safe and welcoming first home in Canada for 732 men, women, and children… doubling the number we sheltered in our first fourteen years. However, we still do not have enough space,” said their Executive Director, Mike Morency. “With the addition of the former House of Sophrosyne, we will be able to provide Hope, Home, and Family for an additional 130 refugees each year. Just imagine the contribution these people can make to our community.”

Recently sold to private investors, the property has been sitting empty since January, when the House of Sophrosyne consolidated

its operations at its Adstoll Avenue location.

“We are thrilled to hear that our former home will remain a community asset and a place of healing for vulnerable people who have experienced trauma and loss,” said House of Sophrosyne CEO Karen Waddell.

Matthew House has launched the “100 Welcomes” campaign in hopes of raising the $150,000 they will need to furnish and staff the facility for the first year. To get them off to a good start, two anonymous corporate donors have agreed to match donations dollar for dollar during the months of April, May, and June.

Businesses, organizations or individuals wishing to contribute to the project can do so by cheque, online (100welcomes.ca – click Donate Now), or by eTransfer to

[email protected]