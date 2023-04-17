Leamington Announces Mill St. Market Dates

The Mill St. Market will return for three nights this summer.

Held along Mill Street West in uptown Leamington, the Mill St. Market is a one-of-a-kind, family-friendly, free, outdoor street festival featuring delicious street food, handcrafted items, craft beer and cocktails, local wine, musicians, and artists.

Mill Street West will be closed, creating a pedestrian-only area in the heart of uptown Leamington. Local vendors will be showcased alongside Leamington businesses with local music provided by The Bank Theatre and art exhibits on display inside the Leamington Arts Centre.

“We are happy to provide great community events that support quality of life for our residents and make our community a place where people want to visit and stay,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We appreciate the continued support and commitment of the Leamington Arts Centre and our community partners in providing these family-friendly events for all to enjoy.”

The Mill St. Markets will be held on Friday, June 9th, 2023, Friday, August 18th, 2023 and Friday, September 15th, 2023. They will run from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

The application portal for vendors and volunteers to participate in the 2023 Mill St. Market is now open and can be found at leamingtonartscentre.com/mill-st-market.